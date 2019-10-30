Antonio Brown has been one of the most talked-about athletes over the last two months and it has gotten to the point where you can't go a single week without seeing him make some kind of headline. Time is running out for him to get another NFL gig this season but he doesn't seem to be all that worried about it all. In fact, Brown would much rather focus on training and improving himself before being given the go-ahead to sign with a team.

During the course of Brown's antics, many fans referred to AB as "Antonio Clown." This led to countless memes in his Instagram and Twitter comments but now, it has led to some pretty hilarious Halloween costumes. Yes, that's right. Fans are now taking their Brown jerseys and changing the name to "Clown" while also dawning varying degrees of makeup.

There seem to be a plethora of these costumes going around and we have to say, they're pretty great. We're unsure if Brown has seen these yet but we imagine he isn't a big fan. Brown has never been one for self-depreciation which is certainly something that would keep him from enjoying these.

Either way, here are some of the best Antonio Clown costumes we could find.

