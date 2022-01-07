Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways yesterday following a dramatic week of antics. It all started on Sunday when Brown stripped out of his gear and ran off the field in a fit of rage. Brown was upset over the way the team was treating his ankle injury, and overall, he felt disrespected by the team's head coach Bruce Arians.

Today, Brown is speaking out about what happened as he appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he gave his side of the story. Surprisingly, Brown had a ton of shade for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, despite their willingness to help him on and off the field. As Brown states, "Brady can't do s*** by himself." From there, he also had a lot to say about Gronk's contract.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"If Tom Brady's my boy, why am I playing for an earnest salary?" Brown said. "You my boy, though, right? Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much did he get paid? So, why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who's better than me over there? Let's be real. But, you guys going to make it seem like he's just this heroic guy. Bro, we all humans. Bro, we're all dependent on somebody else to do the job."

Brown also went on to say that Roethlisberger did a much better job of getting him the ball. It was a cheap shot at Brady, and we're sure the Bucs quarterback will feel betrayed considering what he's done for AB over the past year or so. After all, the QB did get AB his Super Bowl ring.

This is going to create quite the stir, so stay tuned to HNHH for the fallout.