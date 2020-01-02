Antonio Brown has had a tumultuous last few months thanks to all of the noise he has been making in NFL circles. The league is currently investigating him and it doesn't seem like they have very much motivation to get it done anytime soon. Brown has been highly critical of the NFL and some of his former teammates. His social media antics have gotten him into a lot of trouble although he doesn't seem to mind as he keeps speaking his mind.

Despite taking numerous L's over the past couple of months, it appears as though AB is finally claiming a personal win. The NFL wide receiver has been posting photos with former Young Money singer, Stephanie Acevedo, on his Instagram. Based on their latest posts, it seems as though the two spent New Year's together and were having a great time.

The two continue to flirt in each other's IG comments and at this point, almost every single post is about the other. It's been theorized that Acevedo will make an appearance on Brown's new album "No More White Women 2020." If this is true, we can't wait to hear the final product as it will surely make for an interesting collaboration.

With Acevedo by his side, we're sure AB will be looking to make 2020 a much better year than 2019.