Antonio Brown is an extremely talented wide receiver, although his behavior has ultimately left a bad taste in the mouths of the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, and more recently, the Buccaneers. Despite this, Brown is very confident that he will get another shot in the NFL. After all, the only thing that matters is good results, and if Brown can help a team win some football games, then he is going to get signed.

Recently, the infamous wide receiver was on the "I Am Athlete" podcast where he was asked by Brandon Marshall about who he would like to play with next. Brown's answer wasn't all too surprising, as he immediately blurted out Lamar Jackson.

Elsa/Getty Images

"Let's give Lamar Jackson his flowers," Brown said. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.

Brown and Jackson did work out together just a couple of years ago, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Brown would feel this way. After all, Jackson needs more weapons at wide receiver, and AB could be exactly what that team needs in order to ensure their own success next season.

It remains to be seen whether or not AB will get a deal from the Ravens, however, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think it could happen. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates from the football world.