Antonio Brown is one of the best wide receiver talents in the league, and last year, he certainly got to show it when he was healthy. Unfortunately, Brown felt disrespected by the Bucs late in the season, and it led to a huge tantrum in which he stormed off the field after taking off all of his gear. Brown was immediately let go by the team, and now, he is a free agent with no place to go, at least for now.

Recently, Brown got to catch up with TMZ, where he was asked about his future in the league. At one point, Brown was asked if he would ever consider going back to Tampa Bay if they were to ask him. AB immediately shot the notion down, claiming that he felt too disrespected to ever go back there.

Elsa/Getty Images

"I don't think that's a possibility," Brown said. "How things were handled. How I was handled in regards to the injury. [They] just weren't able to use me for my value. My true value. But I was grateful for the opportunity and the position that I was in and I made the most out of it."

What makes these comments interesting is that Bruce Arians has since retired as head coach. Of course, he is still a part of the franchise, however, maybe this will make AB reconsider.

