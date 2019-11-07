Antonio Brown has had a topsy turvy Fall season as he is currently without an NFL team and fans are starting to get antsy about when he's going to make his return. Earlier today, it was revealed that Brown was served papers in his sexual assault case and that he would be meeting with the league to discuss the allegations against him. In light of this news, Brown decided to unload on Twitter and delivered an epic rant against the league he has called home for the last nine years.

In short, Brown claims he will never play another down in the NFL and that he is sick of conforming to their standards.

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly ! Making money off my sweat and blood Fuck the @nfl," Brown wrote. "I’ll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go fuck your self."

With this latest rant in mind, it will be interesting to see what Brown's next course of action will be. Now that he doesn't care to play in the league anymore, there is a real possibility he might not even attend his meeting.

Stay tuned for more details as this story develops.