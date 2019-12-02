Antonio Brown has been doing a lot off the field this season and it's easy to see why. When you're not occupied with playing in the NFL, you have a ton of time to yourself and AB has been making the most of it so far. Today, Brown went to Instagram and announced his latest venture which just so happens to involve the world of music. Yes, that's right, AB is getting into his music bag and will be delivering fans with some new tunes very soon. In fact, he is teaming up with none other than Sean Kingston for a full-fledged collab album.

"Been working on some things outside the game 2k comments I’ll drop our first single from me and @seankingston album coming 2020," Brown wrote.

Aside from the allegations that surround him, this is by far the most outlandish thing he has done so far. No one would have expected him to try his hand at music, especially with a big name like Sean Kingston co-signing him. There's no telling what this music will sound like but it's fair to say that fans are extremely curious and excited to hear it.

There's always a slight chance Brown was just trolling here but if he's not, this will certainly be something to keep tabs on heading into next year.