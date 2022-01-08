It's been a hectic week for Antonio Brown. He stormed off of the field in the middle of the Buccaneers vs. Jets last Sunday, prompting his removal from the team. Many questioned the state of AB's mental health, including Tom Brady who urged people to show a bit more compassion. Then, AB went on to put coach Bruce Arians on blast for allegedly pressuring him to play while he was dealing with an injury.



Elsa/Getty Images

In the midst of the frenzy that occurred after the Buccaneers game, Asian Doll was shooting her shot on Twitter. The Dallas, TX rapper playfully spun the "Bing Bong" challenge as she attempted to catch AB's attention. "Wassup, Antonio Brown take me out to dinner," she wrote on Twitter, before her ex-boyfriend Jackboy chimed in on the matter.

Unfortunately for Asian Doll, Antonio Brown maintains his status as a monogamous man. The football player recently sat down on The Texas Talk podcast where he was asked about Asian Doll's recent tweet. The co-hosts attempted to identify the rapper, claiming that they do not know who she is before Antonio Brown shut them down completely. "Don't ruin my segment with no girls right now, bro," AB said. "Listen, I'm a hot boy. I'm a chocolate guy in America. Who don't want that?"

He continued, "Ladies, I'm taken. Relax, I'm on reserve right now. I got a lot more things than women right now so let's get that clear."

Check out the snippet below.