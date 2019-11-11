Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn't done himself any favors of the last year and he has made plenty of enemies along the way, but he still has some supporters out there. Among them, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the Dallas Cowboys' legend, who explained that he wants to see Brown make a successful come back so that he can use it as motivation when speaking with kids who grew up like AB in the Miami area.

"I want his story to end well so I can use it as inspiration and motivation for all those other black little kids in the ghettos and in the hells of America that are trying to get out."

Says Irvin (H/T TMZ):

"We as a country get off on the problem because somehow, someway we take that as some kind of self-fulfilling thing that, Hey, he made all this money playing football but at least I'm not making the stupid decisions that he's making now.' And I think that's a sad way to look at it."