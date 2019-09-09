If Antonio Brown is still looking for a spot to crash as he moves his things from Oakland to New England, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is ready to welcome him with open arms.

Following the Patriots' dominant 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Brady told reporters that Brown has an open invite to stay at his home.

"I'd love for him to stay at my house," Brady told USA Today's Jarrett Bell after the New England Patriots' 33-3 Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "He's got a lot of stuff going on, but if he wants to, he's welcome."

It's unclear if Brady was referring to his Brookline, Massachusetts mansion or the 2,400-square foot guest house that's situated on the five-acre property, but it's obvious the Pats are going to do everything to make AB feel right at home.

Brown agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots on Saturday, just days after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. The four time All Pro receiver requested his release after the team voided his nearly $30 million in guarantees, as a result of numerous off-the-field issues, including his spat with GM Mike Mayock.

AB didn't suit up for the Patriots in Week 1 and it's terrifying to think what that offense will look like when he gets added into the mix. Brady torched the Steelers from the jump last night, finishing with 341 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while the defense limited Pittsburgh to just a field goal.

The Pats will head to Miami in Week 2, as they take on an atrocious Dolphins team that surrendered 59 points to the Baltimore Ravens in their home-opener.