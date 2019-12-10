Antonio Brown has been an interesting and entertaining character in the NFL this season although many times it is for the wrong reasons. Brown has had various issues with the NFL and he has also had issues when it comes to the legal side of things. For instance, Brown is being sued by his former trainer for sexual assault and now, he is being sued by his former Miami landlord for allegedly trashing his condo and not paying for the damages he caused.

In documents obtained by The Blast, it has been revealed that Brown will officially begin his court battle against his former landlord on May 25th of 2020. Vladimir Kirsanov is looking for an unknown amount of damages right now while Brown is hoping to successfully clear his name from this whole incident.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If you remember, Brown settled another lawsuit in relation to this incident. Brown allegedly threw furniture off of his balcony which almost hit a small child who was traumatized from the event. The landlord is coming after Brown for the exact same incident and leading up to the judge's recent decision, things have been ugly. For instance, Brown was reportedly belligerent during a recent deposition and had to re-do it.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.