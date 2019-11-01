Antonio Brown is currently being investigated by the NFL for allegations that he sexually assaulted two women. These allegations are incredibly serious and the league wants to make sure they do their due diligence before allowing him to return to the league. In instances like this, you would think the league would try to be prudent and get things done quickly. Unfortunately for Brown, that has not been the case as the league has yet to even interview him.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league still hasn't made up much ground on the investigation and they seem to be content to just drag this out as long as possible. Of course, Brown isn't exactly pleased about this and took to Twitter to subtly voice his displeasure with the league's front offices.

Brown has been trying to keep a low profile throughout this process but considering how long it has gone on for, it's not surprising that he would be just a tad frustrated with what has been going down. He is one of the most talented wide receivers in the league and could help any team make a playoff run as we approach the postseason.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.