Antonio Brown had a turbulent 2019 and the start of his 2020 was more of the same. However, following his arrest in January, the NFL wide receiver has sought help and is now in one of the best mindsets of his life. The superstar has steadily been on Instagram working out and previewing some new music. For now, it seems like AB is serious about getting his life together and is eager to get back on the football field, so much so that he asked the NFL to speed up their investigation.

Yesterday, the NFL made a decision as they suspended him for eight games without pay, which is a suspension that will kick in once a team goes and signs him. Last night, Brown took the opportunity to go on Instagram and give his reaction.

Per AB:

"I look forward to new beginnings. I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve. I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon. Thank you to my family and all those that have supported me. I will show the fans my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career."

Clearly, Brown is accepting of his fate and is ready to play whenever a team decides to sign him. Hopefully, we see him back on the field in 2020.