Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger had an epic falling out back in 2019. When Brown was looking to get traded by the Steelers, he had a lot of negative things to say about the Steelers quarterback. He felt like Big Ben was no longer a good quarterback and that there was a double standard circulating around the league as many were blackballing Brown for his transgressions, even though Roethisberger has been accused of much worse.

This weekend, Brown got himself kicked off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to an outburst in which he stripped out of his clothes and ran out of MetLife Stadium. Despite the turmoil circulating his career, Brown took some time out of his on Monday to film a Cameo for a Steelers fan, where he actually addressed Roethlisberger.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Shockingly, Brown had nothing but good things to say about Big Ben as the QB was set to play his last ever game at Heinz Stadium. AB claimed that Roethlisberger still has a lot of great football left and he even encouraged fans to give Big Ben some support. As it turns out, this support worked considering the Steelers ended up winning. “I know Ben. He’s a competitor," Brown said. "He loves to play football. One of the greatest quarterbacks, all-time. And I just don’t see him hanging it up. Big Ben has a lot of football left, and he didn’t say that his career was over. So let’s be positive. Let’s cheer him on. Let’s wish for one of his best games tonight. And let’s keep business boomin’."

With this Cameo in mind, hopefully AB and Big Ben can get together one day and patch things up. After all, they were a tremendous duo.