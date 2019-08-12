After threatening to retire from the sport of football due to a helmet grievance, Antonio Brown was being looked at by fans as a bit of a diva. Today, an arbitrator looked into Brown's case against the NFL and was set to decide whether or not he could wear his old helmet which, of course, has been banned by the NFL. According to ESPN, the arbitrator came to the conclusion that the NFL is in the right with this whole thing and that Brown must wear the helmet he is given.

Fans were curious about how Brown would react to the whole thing and in the end, he was humble in defeat. AB took to Instagram where he explained how he's excited to get back to football and that he will remain a member of the Raiders, despite the initial threats.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," Brown wrote. "I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet."

Raiders fans can breathe easy now as one of the best wide receivers in the league will finally take his place on the roster. Aside from this incident, the Raiders are going to be in for an interesting season.