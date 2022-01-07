Antonio Brown is now a free agent as he was recently released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his antics on the sideline of last weekend's game against the New York Jets. Brown ended up stripping out of all of his gear before throwing it in the stands. This was then followed up by a unique display in which he left the field all while motioning to the crowd.

In the clip below, you can see some of the behind-the-scenes footage of what happened, and overall, it is pretty hilarious. Of course, this wasn't very funny for the Buccaneers as it forced them into a pretty bad position.

Thanks to some new footage obtained from TMZ, we now know that Brown was in a great mood prior to the match. In fact, he got to mingle with fans, and he even autographed a vaccination card. This is pretty funny and ironic when you consider how AB got caught for faking a vaccination card earlier in the season. This led to a three-game suspension for the Bucs star, although, as it pertains to the fans below, he seemed to find the whole situation quite humorous.

New details surrounding Brown's conduct continue to emerge, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL.

