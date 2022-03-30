Antonio Brown is one of the most talented wide receiver talents we have ever seen, however, heading into next year, we don't really know whether or not he will get a third chance in the NFL. After leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the way that he did, it stands to reason that some teams simply wouldn't be all that interested in signing the superstar.

With that being said, Brown is still showcasing his talents in other areas, including the music world. AB has been teaming up with big artists, including the likes of Kanye West and Young Thug. Fans are expecting new music, and it seems like AB has no intentions of disappointing on that front.

Elsa/Getty Images

In the TikTok down below, AB can be heard spitting some bars in the back of a car. It's unclear whether or not this is part of freestyle or if it is an actual song that is coming out, but fans should definitely be excited about some new tracks. After all, AB will be performing at Rolling Loud, which means he is going to need a few tracks in his arsenal to keep the crowd's attention.





It remains to be seen when Brown will release his next track, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the football and hip-hop worlds.