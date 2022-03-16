Antonio Brown is still looking to play in the NFL, however, as it stands, he is also making a push to be a large part of the music and entertainment world. From his work with Donda Sports to his upcoming appearance at Rolling Loud, there is no doubt that AB has big things on the horizon.

Some fans have been a bit skeptical of his music career, however, he is getting co-signs from some massive names, and that isn't going to change anytime soon. In fact, over the last couple of days, there have been rumblings that he is shooting a music video with Young Thug and that the two will put out a track together soon.

Elsa/Getty Images

Today, AB made those rumors come true as he took to Instagram with a short snippet of a brand new track with Thugger. As you can hear down below, the track is quite energetic and it will definitely have you intrigued for what is to come. Brown sounds incredibly focused on the song, and there is no denying that he is starting to get better at his craft with each new song.

There is no telling when this song will be officially released, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the teaser, in the comments down below.