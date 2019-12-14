Antonio Brown took to Instagram live Saturday to record a strange incident at his home involving the police and an unidentified woman, as reported by Complex.

Brown appears distressed throughout the video. He says, "They got this girl out here acting like she lives with me. She gotta get up out of here. These girls be so broke they try to force [themselves] in. You can't force your way in on a GOAT."

It's unclear exactly what's happening but Brown goes on to call out the police for not doing enough to help. "She's blocked at the gate and you keep letting her in. Fucking police don't help nobody. Fuck the police," he says later in the video.

Brown is in the midst of the most tumultuous year of his career. He was released by both the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots and his chances of returning to the NFL look slimmer by the day.

He posted an apology on Instagram last week reading, "I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn’t thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love... To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals"

He has yet to be signed.