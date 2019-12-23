Antonio Brown has been one of the most bizarre and entertaining individuals in sports these days. Every day, he is coming through with some brand new antics and to be honest, we're not sure it's going to end anytime soon. He has been more active than usual on Twitter recently and has also been doing some promo for his brand new music album, "No More White Woman 2020." We have no clue what this project is going to sound like but we already know it's going to be fairly interesting.

Over the weekend, Brown took to Twitter with a teaser from one of his brand new music videos. White women are running rampant in this music video which goes contrary to his new philosophy although perhaps that's the whole point. Adding to the ridiculousness of the scene is the guitar Brown is holding and pretending to play.

Needless to say, there is a lot to unpack here. Brown doesn't seem to have any shame in what he's doing which is certainly a good thing. Brown is still without an NFL team and needs something to occupy his time. It seems as though music is his new passion which is definitely something no one was expecting.

Will you be checking out AB's album or is this going to be a skip?