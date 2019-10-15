Antonio Brown is currently in football purgatory as no team wants to sign him amid an NFL investigation into allegations made against the wide receiver. In addition to these allegations, Brown has exhibited some wild antics that got him kicked off the Oakland Raiders and had the Patriots wondering what they just got themselves into. Needless to say, Brown's last two months have been turbulent, to say the least, and teams have taken notice.

As Brown awaits for his NFL fate to be decided, he has spent the vast majority of his time on Instagram and Twitter. Twitter seems to be where he gets into feuds, while Instagram is his place of zen and inspiration. Today, Brown took to IG once again, this time, to ask for his freedom with one simple hashtag: "#FreeAB."

Considering Brown isn't even on a team, he already is "free" by technicality but semantics have never really been Brown's MO. As the NFL season continues to move forward, it becomes increasingly unlikely that we see AB on the field this season. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the game so this situation is certainly unfortunate for all the fans out there.

Perhaps a team in need will take a chance on him as the playoffs approach.