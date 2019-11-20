Antonio Brown has been the most talked-about football player in the world over the past few months for a plethora of reasons. Most of the narrative surrounding Brown has been about his antics that have allegedly occurred off the field. It's an unfortunate state of affairs for a player who was beloved as the best wide receiver in the entire league. Now, Brown is being investigated by the NFL and will have to wait for their verdict before stepping on an NFL field.

According to Pro Football Talk, a source who is close to Brown explained that the star believes a decision will be made "very soon" and that his name will be cleared. Simply put, Brown believes he will be back in the league by the end of this season which would certainly come as a bit of a surprise.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Brown played one game this season with the New England Patriots but was released after just over a week on the roster. With the NFL wrapping up their investigation into Brown's exploits, it seems as though he will have a golden opportunity to get himself back on the field and re-establish himself as one of the best in the world.

This next chapter is certainly going to be an interesting one.