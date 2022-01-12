The Antonio Brown saga continues. It's been almost two whole weeks since the now-infamous scene of Antonio Brown storming off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets in Week 17, and Antonio Brown has finally added a couple of thoughts on how he reacted. Offering very little insight on removing his jersey and flinging his equipment onto the bench during the game, Brown stated that his actions weren't "necessary or professional."

In the video taken by TMZ Sports, Antonio Brown can be seen getting asked a multitude of questions about where he thinks he will end up next in the NFL if he is given another chance on another team at all. We even received some insight into his budding rap career with rumors that he is working with Fivio Foreign and Kanye West.

Elsa/Getty Images

At this point, it isn't easy to know where AB is headed next; with the NFL heading into the playoffs and the seemingly random nature of Antonio Brown's decision to become a full-fledged rapper, who knows what to expect from one of the NFL's most polarizing figures. What we can say is Antonio Brown, in whatever he ends up doing, will have a lot of attention on his next moves.

