Antonio Brown's stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has proven to be huge in the resurrection of his career. After appearing down and out just a year ago, Brown was able to return to the NFL and win himself a Super Bowl title. While his presence in the league might be deemed controversial, there is no doubt that Tom Brady is happy with him, which is all that matters in the eyes of the Buccaneers.

Now, Brown is ready to run it back with the team as they are looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Buccaneers training camp has been going well, for the most part, and today, they got to participate in a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, things got a bit crazy as Brown was eventually thrown out of the session.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to reports, Brown, and cornerback Chris Jackson got into it during the scrimmage and it led to a bit of a fight. Brown ended up yanking the helmet off of Jackson's head before landing a punch right to his face. All of this was captured by nearby cameras, and it made for quite the scene.

Afterward, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke out about the incident, as you can see down below, he wasn't too concerned about it all. “I didn’t see any fighting… just a lot of pushing and shoving around," Arians explained.

Needless to say, this incident won't affect Brown's standing with the Buccaneers. Brown is a guy who brings energy to the roster, and these one-off incidents in practice are just a manifestation of his passion.

Rob Carr/Getty Images