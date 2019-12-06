Antonio Brown has not played in the NFL in over two and a half months, which has given him plenty of time to reflect on his actions both on and off the field. On Friday afternoon, Brown (surely with the help of his PR team) finally issued a formal apology to "anyone who I offended."

The 31-year old receiver posted the lengthy statement on his instagram account, as he addressed his inexcusable behavior, begged for forgiveness, and expressed a strong desire to get back on the field.

The full statement reads:

"First and foremost, I’d like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended. I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn’t thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love. I’ve worked hard over the years to earn a chance to compete in the greatest game on earth. Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn’t handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I’m working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance. To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals."

Brown has been extremely active on social media since being cut by the Patriots in late September, ranging from jabs at team owner Robert Kraft and the entire NFL to his love for Tom Brady. This surely isn't the last we've heard of AB and it remains to be seen which team will be willing to give him the opportunity he so desperately craves.