Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wishes he had handled things differently during the final weeks of Antonio Brown's tenure with the team, which came to a disastrous end this off-season. Brown, on the other hand, wishes his former QB would just shut up already.

During a recent interview with NBC's Michele Tafoya, Roethlisberger reflected on the way he publicly criticized Brown following the team's Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos last November, and expressed regret about the way everything played out. As some of you might recall, Big Ben called out Brown for running a poor route in the final moments of that game, which ultimately allowed Broncos nose tackle Shelby Harris to intercept his pass.

"I wish I wouldn’t have done it," Roethlisberger told NBC's Michelle Tafoya. "We saw what happened, and it ruined a friendship. ... Just got caught up in the emotion, the heat of the battle.”

Well, Antonio Brown doesn't feel the same way. The Oakland Raiders receiver tweeted his response to Roethlisberger on Tuesday afternoon, saying that they were never friends.

"Never friends just had to get my ends.......shut up already."

The duo spent nine seasons together in Pittsburgh and they were among the most explosive QB-WR combos in the league during that run. Back in May, Roethlisberger said he genuinely felt bad about the way he acted after that loss against Denver, but he shouldn't hold his breathe waiting for AB to make amends.

Worth noting, the Steelers and Raiders aren't scheduled to play each other this season.

