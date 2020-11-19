Antonio Brown has certainly had his issues over the last year. Of course, it all started when he went to the Oakland Raiders, where he quickly overstayed his welcome after numerous helmet-related holdouts. Brown eventually went to the New England Patriots where sexual assault allegations ultimately led to his dismissal. From there, Brown got into even more trouble and the league decided to suspend him for eight games, before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More recently, it was revealed that Brown allegedly smashed some security equipment after getting into an argument in Florida. For now, it seems like nothing much will come of the investigation, although it's certainly not a good look considering he is trying to show that he has changed.

Regardless, his head coach Bruce Arians doesn't seem to mind, as he recently showered the wide receiver with praise during a radio appearance.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

âWe knew of the incident. Heâs been a model citizen,â Arians said. âIf and when heâs not, weâll move on. He knows that. Our team knows that. I donât really think weâre going to have any problems. We havenât had any so far and I really would not anticipate any.â

Last week, Brown was fairly productive out on the field and it seems like he will only get better from here on out. He has great chemistry with Tom Brady and if he manages to stay out of trouble, he has a real opportunity to go deep into the playoffs. Clearly, Arians is excited about the endless possibilities.

