Antonio Brown has been looking to make big waves in the music industry as of late. Ever since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown has released a new song called "Pit Not The Palace," which has received praise from fans and even some fellow rappers. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Brown is looking for new ways to cement his spot in the music world, as he bolsters his reputation in rap.

For instance, Brown recently signed a new deal with Fwaygo, a streaming service that is funded by TuneCore. The platform is meant to put the power back into the hands of creators, and with this new contract, Brown is about to become the face of the app.





In the Instagram clip above and below, it was revealed that Brown's contract is worth $5 million. This is a pretty good chunk of change for the current NFL free agent, who is also now the head of Kanye West's Donda Sports. As you can imagine, Brown is very excited about his new venture.

“Fwaygo is the first move,” Brown said. “Fwaygo is a platform that gives artists an independent opportunity to be able to drop.”





Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from the music world.