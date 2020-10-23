Ever since being suspended by the NFL for eight games at the beginning of the season, fans have been wondering where Antonio Brown will land next. For the longest time, it was believed that the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens were the two most obvious choices. This was especially true after it was reported that Brown was being pursued by the Seahawks given his suspension is about to come to a conclusion.

Now, however, it appears as though a new team is about to sign Brown. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have always been on Brown's radar, especially since he is based out of Miami and is good friends with Tom Brady following a brief stint with the Patriots last season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown is on his way to Tampa Bay and is expected to sign a deal despite Seattle's obvious interest.

As Schefter noted, Tom Brady was a huge factor in Tampa Bay's decision to bring in the wide receiver, and there is a good chance we will see the wide receiver in a Bucs uniform in just a few weeks from now. Regardless, a deal has yet to be finalized, which means things can change if their impending meeting goes awry.

Keep it locked for more updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.