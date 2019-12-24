Antonio Brown may very well be one of the most enigmatic players in the NFL right now. The Pro Bowl wide receiver isn't even on a team right now but he still manages to find himself in the news pretty well every single day. About a week ago, we reported on how the police were called to his home in Fort Lauderdale with AB recording the whole encounter. According to TMZ, the police were called by his ex Chelsie Kyriss. Brown and Kyriss have a couple of children together and the latter wanted to get some clothes from Brown's home but felt it may be unsafe.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Brown has served Kyriss with lawsuit papers. Brown is claiming he tried to evict Kyriss from his home and that she was supposed to be gone by December 16th. AB says she is refusing to leave and that a lawsuit is the only way to get her out of his house.

Brown and Kyriss have been at odds for quite a while now so this latest development doesn't come as much of a surprise. AB already has a lot on his plate so this entire situation must be incredibly stressful, especially with Christmas happening tomorrow. Regardless, it's yet another bizarre chapter in the evergrowing AB saga.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest on this situation.