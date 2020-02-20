There is never a dull moment in the life of Antonio Brown. The unemployed wide receiver has been all over the news throughout the last few months and he doesn't seem to be done, just yet. Brown is in the middle of an apology tour and he has been hard at work to make sure he can get himself a job next season. This means he has been in the gym quite a bit. Unfortunately, his workout went horribly wrong today after getting in a good bench press session.

As you can see in the clip below, Brown gets smacked in the head by a bar that was swinging downwards. The clip immediately went viral on social media and as it turns out, the embattled star is taking it all in stride. He even made fun of himself, referencing the brutal hit he suffered at the hands of Vontaze Burfict.

"This shit hits harder than Vontaze Burfict...... 315 gang MrBigChest," Brown wrote. Thankfully, Brown is able to maintain his sense of humor throughout this whole ordeal. We're sure he is still feeling the effects of the impact and we wish him a speedy recovery.

In the future, he'll certainly be looking to be more careful during his workout.