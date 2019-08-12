Antonio Brown has Oakland Raiders fans worried right now as he has essentially threatened them with an early retirement over the fact that he can't wear the helmet he wants to. Brown filed a grievance against the league last week and as of right now, he is awaiting a ruling from an arbitrator. It's a truly bizarre situation that fans want to see resolved as soon as possible.

Earlier today, we reported that Brown has now said he is willing to wear any helmet given to him but he wants to make the league liable in case he somehow ends up with an injury. Now, the NFL is finally getting involved in all of this as spokesperson Brian McCarthy took to Twitter to explain what could happen if Brown doesn't oblige.

“The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved,” McCarthy explained. “If he doesn’t play or practice, he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. NFL policy is that helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s older than 10 years.”

This story is developing so stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.