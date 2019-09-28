Antonio Brown’s antics aren’t over quite yet. Early this morning, (Saturday) Brown got into an online exchange with the Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield. The beef took shape when a fan replied to one of Mayfield’s Instagram posts saying, “Win football games. That speaks louder than these AB’ish style posts…” The QB replied by shading Brown writing, “You’re right… let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off."

Antonio Brown must have caught wind of the incident because he quote-tweeted a screenshot of the reply with the caption, “Sorry ass Chico keep rolling right you ain’t done nothing in this league the internet only place u would ever talk too or about me; you know u get beat quick slice u up some humble pie.” The tweet has since been deleted; however, he also posted, "Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam,” over a link to Mayfield's arrest for public intoxication.

This is the second time Brown has gone after another NFL player in the last few days. Earlier this week, Brown got into a confusing and poorly worded online exchange with safety Eric Weddle as well.