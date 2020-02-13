Antonio Brown has been in plenty of debacles over the last year but amazingly, he has been able to come out on the other side with a positive attitude. While this may not have always been the case, Brown is now displaying positivity throughout his social media pages and seems to be content with how things have been going since his arrest in Miami.

Recently, Brown took to his Instagram account where he posted some poignant advice for all of his fans out there. Brown addresses those who are going through a tough time and need some guidance in their period of despair. AB boils his advice down to three words that can help you re-focus and gain a new lease on life.

"APG, Appreciation, Perspective, Gratitude. 3 things to remember if you get pissed off or distracted about anything today think from this perspective it will be better trust. Call God," Brown said.

Brown seems to be at peace with things right now which is great to see. He appeared to be in a bad spot over the last few months and was in need of help. Now, he is making strides to reconcile with those from his past, including former teammates like Ben Roethlisberger. For now, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to keep this up and get back in the league.