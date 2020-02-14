Antonio Brown was on The Breakfast Club this morning where he spoke to Charlemagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee about everything that has been going on his life over the last few months. If you're familiar with Brown, then you know just how much of a controversial figure he's been. From his beef with JuJu Smith-Schuster to being released from the Oakland Raiders, Brown has been through it all over the last year.

During his interview with The Breakfast Club, Brown admitted that he has been trying to seek therapy and wants to play with an NFL franchise that will value his mental health. He also divulged on his relationship with Tom Brady and how he hopes to play with the quarterback again. Brown says Brady has even been sending Brown texts to encourage him during this trying time.

Perhaps the most bizarre highlight of the interview was when Brown gifted DJ Envy and Charlamagne some chocolate penises. Oddly enough, Envy and Charlamagne seemed to be overly enthused about this development.

For now, Brown seems to be in a positive mood and is hoping to make things right amongst himself and those he has hurt over the last few months. Recently, Brown offered an apology to his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He also made things right with his baby mother, Chelsie Kyriss.

Needless to say, Brown is making strides to improve himself and if the league takes notice, we could see him back on the football field sooner than later.