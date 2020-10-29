Antonio Brown had himself a turbulent 2019 although now, he is looking to turn things around and start fresh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just last week, Brown was officially signed by the team in a move that many saw coming given AB's relationship with the team's quarterback Tom Brady. Originally, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had no interest in signing Brown but following some convincing from Brady, he opted to give it a shot.

Now, Brown is participating in Bucs workouts in anticipation of his Week 9 debut against the New Orleans Saints. While speaking to ESPN, Arians was asked about Brown and how he looks so far. The head coach was extremely complimentary of the superstar wide receiver, noting that he looks like he hasn't skipped a beat.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“He looks fantastic. I think we had really good conversations today, he and I,” Arians said. “He was in the meetings and everything. And he’s working with Anthony Piroli and the strength staff. He looks in great shape. Yeah, ready to go next week. [...] “It went real well. He and I had a good conversation this morning. He’ll be ready to go next week and in good shape.”

With Brown on the team, the Bucs now have one of the most diverse offenses in the league, which means they will be a hard team to beat moving forward. In fact, some pundits have this team going to the Super Bowl.

