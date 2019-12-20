Antonio Brown has been on one since January and its truly been a spectacle on social media. Brown has made light of his problems with the NFL and it doesn't seem like he will be back on the field this season. With that in mind, Brown has shifted his focus to music where he plans on dropping a brand new album where he will condemn white women, once and for all. So far, AB has dropped a few snippets of the album but nothing to keep us crawling back for more.

In his most recent Twitter video, AB is trying to get us enticed as he goes shirtless with a guitar. Brown doesn't play a single note from the thing but we have to admire the effort, even if it's all for nothing. Meanwhile, the beat played in the background is just a hi-hat, some bass, and a few snares.

If we're being honest, you could put this underneath that video of LeBron James in the studio with 2 Chainz and it would have the same meme effect, Regardless, this album is about to be quite interesting and we're not sure if even AB knows where it's going to take him.

Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest AB snippets.