Back in 2019, NFL superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor. When Taylor came out with her allegations, Brown launched a smear attack against the woman, leading to months of back and forth and even some abhorrent behavior that eventually forced AB out of the league for a year.

According to TMZ, Taylor's lawsuit against AB eventually became a more private matter as the two entered a confidentiality agreement. While it seemed like Brown was doing a good job of following the agreement, new information has come to light that suggests otherwise. In the report, it was revealed that Brown posted conversations about the lawsuit on social media, which an arbitrator ruled was a violation of the agreement. Now, Brown must pay Taylor $100,000.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brown is now in the midst of fighting this ruling and in new court documents obtained by TMZ, AB's legal team feels as though the arbitrator wasn't fair with their assessment. It remains to be seen whether or not the ruling will be upheld although for now, Brown is adamant about overturning it.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Brown's lawsuit is still in the midst of being worked. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

