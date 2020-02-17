Antonio Brown has been through quite a bit over these past few months. From arrests to allegations, Brown has been trying to get things under control and start fresh. Over the past few weeks, Brown has been on an apology tour of sorts and has been looking to make amends with everyone he has supposedly done wrong. He has also been working incredibly hard at his craft so that he can get back into a rhythm and maybe force his way back into the NFL.

Today, AB hopped on Twitter and posted a video of himself at the gym. As you can see from the clip below, he is bench pressing 315 pounds. This was immediately after he benched 225 pounds for 15 reps. Brown claims he is stronger than he's ever been in his life which is pretty impressive given the circumstances.

It remains to be seen what will become of Brown's career considering the NFL hasn't wrapped up their investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him. Brown has burnt a lot of bridges although his talent is simply too much for some teams to ignore. With this in mind, he could be a part of some interesting free agency discussions.

Where would you like to see Brown play next?