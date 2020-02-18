Antonio Brown Drops Off The Long-Awaited "Andrew Luck" Single

Antonio Brown's football career came to a screeching halt last season but as he seemingly prepares for his return to the NFL, he's still not letting go of his rap dreams. Over the past few months, most people have been wildly intrigued by the AB's skills on the mic which have been, uh, alright, I guess. Nonetheless, it's been pretty entertaining come through with some trap bangers.

Fresh off of the success of K Camp's "Lottery, Renegade Reazy laced AB up with some new heat for his single, "Andrew Luck." With the power of repetition over trap instrumentals, AB manages to serve up a semi-infectious banger that seems like it's trying a little too hard to become a viral hit on TikTok. Given Renegade Reazy's recent success on the new social media platform with the viral "Renegade" challenge, perhaps that was the whole point of "Andrew Luck" in the first place.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the game and I'm not on stuck

I'm out the way like Andrew Luck

Everybody callin' my phone, shut up