mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Antonio Brown Drops Off The Long-Awaited "Andrew Luck" Single

Aron A.
February 17, 2020 20:40
102 Views
00
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Andrew Luck
AB

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Antonio Brown's long-awaited tribute to Andrew Luck is here in all of its sonic glory.


Antonio Brown's football career came to a screeching halt last season but as he seemingly prepares for his return to the NFL, he's still not letting go of his rap dreams. Over the past few months, most people have been wildly intrigued by the AB's skills on the mic which have been, uh, alright, I guess. Nonetheless, it's been pretty entertaining come through with some trap bangers.

Fresh off of the success of K Camp's "Lottery, Renegade Reazy laced AB up with some new heat for his single, "Andrew Luck." With the power of repetition over trap instrumentals, AB manages to serve up a semi-infectious banger that seems like it's trying a little too hard to become a viral hit on TikTok. Given Renegade Reazy's recent success on the new social media platform with the viral "Renegade" challenge, perhaps that was the whole point of "Andrew Luck" in the first place.

Quotable Lyrics
I got the game and I'm not on stuck
I'm out the way like Andrew Luck
Everybody callin' my phone, shut up

AB
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  102
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
AB Renegade Reazy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Antonio Brown Drops Off The Long-Awaited "Andrew Luck" Single
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject