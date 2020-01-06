Antonio Brown Doubles Down With "Whole Lotta Money" Music Video

AB touches down with "Whole Lotta Money" video.

Antonio Brown is seeing this thing through. A day after delivering his debut "Whole Lotta Money" track, the pro-baller has touched back down with the matching music video for the new track.

AB began teasing the clip prior to the track's release around the holiday season. In it, Brown is surrounded by a gang of nearly-naked women as he amplifies boasts over the Renegade-produced backdrop. Since dropping the track, AB has caught the lack of the Internet at large in critique of the free agent's unanticipated foray into the music world.

