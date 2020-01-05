Saturday night, after the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Titans, former Patriot Antonio Brown made reference to the game on Twitter.

"2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play," Brown started.

He continued by quote tweeting a post-game press conference with Brady saying, "Call Me 🤙🏾." This tweet referenced rumors that Brady may be leaving the Pats, rumors Brady responded to in the press conference: "I love the Patriots. It's the greatest organization," Brady answered. "Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years, and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there's nobody who's had a better career, I would say, than me -- just being with them. So I'm very blessed. I don't know what the future looks like, so I'm not going to predict it."

Finally, Brown also took a shot at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick writing, "What Could Of Been #YouChangedOnMe #LookAtMeNow #ABForPresident," alongside a photo of the two.

Belichick also spoke about the team's murky future, but was less outgoing than Brady: "I want to give the proper attention and communication and detail and thought into my input into those decisions," Belichick said, according to ESPN. "But any decision made is not an individual decision. There are other people involved. There has be some type of communication, understanding, agreement, whatever you want to call it. That's not a one-way street. I hope you can understand that. One person can't just decide what everybody else is going to do."

Earlier this week, Brown released a new rap single titled "Whole Lotta Money." Check it out here.