Antonio Brown has been through an enormous amount of trials and tribulations throughout the last year or so but that hasn't stopped him from working hard and trying to get himself back into the NFL. As it stands, Brown is without a team and it remains to be seen when he will ever step foot onto an NFL field again. Of course, we are in free agency right now but no team has expressed much interest in the former Steelers star. For now, his career is in jeopardy and the longer he stays without a team, the worse things will get.

Despite all of this, Brown remains optimistic and his latest Instagram post is proof of that. As you can see, he has been going to local football fields and has been running routes and catching passes, to keep his skills in shape. Based on what you see in the post below, it is clear that he is still an elite receiver and could be a weapon on virtually any team.

It remains to be seen if there is still a market for him out there although considering how many squads need a star receiver, there is surely one team that will take a chance on him.

Either way, stay tuned for updates concerning the NFL as we will be sure to bring them to you.