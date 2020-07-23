Free-agent wide receiver, and interim rapper, Antonio Brown is demanding the NFL finish its investigation into his conduct, saying he needs to "talk to these teams properly." Brown made his feeling abundantly clear in an Instagram post, Wednesday night.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

"The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won't resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable," Brown wrote. "I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag its feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo?"

Brown last found himself on an NFL roster in September 2019, lining up at wide receiver for the New England Patriots. In November 2019, he met with the league to discuss sexual assault allegations leveled against him by his former trainer.

No official return date has been set for Brown.

"Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!!" Brown concluded.

[Via]