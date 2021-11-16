Antonio Brown has found a career resurgence in Tampa Bay, where he recently won his first-career Super Bowl. After a very turbulent few weeks with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots back in 2019, Brown was able to get himself back on track, and now, he is doing better than ever as he catches passes from the likes of Tom Brady.

After having a strong start to the season, Brown went down with an ankle injury that has since kept him out of the Bucs lineup. While the offense is still packed with wide receiver talent, there is no doubt that Brown makes the team that much better. As a result, fans have been hoping for a speedy return, and now, they might be getting that wish.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Despite staying relatively quiet about his injury, Brown decided to change that today as he took to his Instagram story with just two words, "Fireworks soon." This was accompanied by a photo of Brown running away from defenders, which just goes to show that he is ready to come back and prove himself out on the field.

At this moment, there is no actual timeline being given in regards to his return, although you can't help but feel it is going to come sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you the latest on Brown's status heading into his team's upcoming game against the New York Giants.