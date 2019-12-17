Antonio Brown has had himself an interesting 2019 and with just a few weeks left in the year, it doesn't appear as though it will get any better. Brown was once considered the best wide receiver in the entire NFL and now, he's on the outside looking in with no team to show for it. After being cut by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, Brown has spent much of his time on social media where he lashes out at the league and those who have accused him of misconduct.

As of right now, Brown is waiting for the NFL to wrap up their investigation into him and according to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, it might not be going so well. In his latest report, it was revealed that Brown could be suspended for six games although some think it could be an entire season.

If you're Brown or one of his fans for that matter, this has got to be some disconcerting news. AB has been waiting to get back into the league for a long time now and a suspension of this magnitude would surely sour his opinion of the NFL even more.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.