Antonio Brown made quite a bit of news yesterday after police were called to his house in connection with a domestic dispute he was having with the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss. Brown claims Kyriss came to pick up his kids and eventually tried to steal one of his cars. When police showed up, Brown was quite vocal as he demanded Kyriss to be taken away from his property. AB had some strong words for the authorities on the scene which led to some criticism on social media.

Today, Brown took to Twitter where he spoke about his relationship with the police and how there is some history there. As he explains, police have been hostile with him and ultimately, he respects their authority. At the end of the day, he just feels like there has been some injustice.

"I respect authority with police the injustice just so unfair I had the biggest cop chase at @FIU ask Mario Cristobal in 2007 about the police how they had me gun point no reason then kicked me out school; pittsburgh police pulled me over before a game 2018 vs Carolina y us y me," AB wrote.

Brown is in the midst of trying to get back into the NFL and has even begun making music. In light of recent events, it will be interesting to see where AB's future lies.