Antonio Brown said that he loves the "G.O.A.T." Tom Brady when asked about his recent comments on his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate. Brown had implied that Brady only was friends with him because he needed him to play football during an interview Full Send podcast, last week.

"Listen, I love Tom. That's my guy. Don't get it twisted," Brown told TMZ Sports this week. "A lot of words were taken out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don't get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady."

"He's a G.O.A.T. Great player. Great teammate," he added.



Brown was released from the Bucs', last month, after taking off his uniform and storming off the field during the team's 28-24 win over the New York Jets in Week 17.

Speaking with the Full Send podcast, Brown had remarked: "Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady's my friend why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football."

Since being released by the Bucs, Brown has turned his attention to his rap career.

