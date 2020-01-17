Antonio Brown has been making quite a bit of news over the past few months although most of it isn't football-related. Because of this, various pundits have begun voicing their opinions on AB and giving their two cents when it comes to matters related to his well-being. Brown has been quite vocal about those who speak too much about him and recently, Stephen A. Smith got to feel the full extent of that wrath.

During a recent segment on First Take, Smith said he wouldn't put AB on his team. He also spoke about Brown's recent run-in with police and how the whole altercation painted the player in a bad light. Clearly, Brown didn't care too much for Smith's opinion as he took to Twitter with some words for the host.

"Didn’t know words was a crime... we can exchange words... how about you come to South Florida and let’s speak “Quite Frankly” @stephenasmith," Brown wrote.

Fans were quick to react to Brown's comments as they felt as though they weren't warranted for what Smith said. Smith has been known to upset athletes in the past so this recent exchange shouldn't be thought of as anything new. It will be interesting to see if Stephen A. addresses this on First Take.