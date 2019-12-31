Antonio Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this decade although his 2010s have ended on a low note. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has found himself without a job and very little prospects. He is currently waiting for the NFL to wrap up its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him and it doesn't seem like they're in a rush to get it done. Despite all of this, Brown was seemingly given a lifeline when the New Orleans Saints offered him a workout.

After impressing the coaches with his play, it became clear the Saints wanted to sign him. Unfortunately, his situation with the NFL kept the franchise from pulling the trigger. In typical AB fashion, he is now lashing out at the Saints, saying they only brought him in as a "publicity stunt."

Brown's assertion is a little off base especially when you consider how the Saints are one of the most widely covered teams in the NFL and have a real chance at winning the Super Bowl. The Saints were simply doing their due diligence and had genuine intentions with AB. Based on circumstances outside of the Saints' control, they were unable to sign him.

As we head into 2020, Brown's situation will certainly be one to watch. At this point, it's not looking too good for him.